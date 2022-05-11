Reproductive Rights Syllabus

Today, Duke University Press publishes our Reproductive Rights Syllabus.

The books and articles in this two-part syllabus address the impact of various global challenges to reproductive rights. The first section includes research studies from social science journals addressing contraception access, the impact of abortion bans on pregnancy-related mortality, and repercussions of state-level restrictions. The second section features work from fields such as cultural studies, postcolonial studies, feminist theory, and African American studies. Topics include reproductive justice, the people-of-color-led reproductive rights movement, abortion narratives, surveillance and social control, and reproductive coercion.

The articles included in the syllabus are either open access or freely available through October 31. All book introductions are freely available. Start reading here.

