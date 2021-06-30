SPRING AWARDS

We’d like to celebrate our many authors who have earned various awards and honors for their books since January 2021. Congratulations to all of them.

Ashon T. Crawley’s book The Lonely Letters has won the Lambda Literary Award for LGBTQ nonfiction and a Believer Magazine Book Award.

David L. Eng and Shinhee Han’s book Racial Melancholia, Racial Dissociation has won the Boyer Prize for Contributions to Psychoanalytic Anthropology from the Society for Psychological Anthropology SPA (AAA section).

Cait McKinney’s book Information Activism has won the Gertrude J. Robinson Book Prize from the Canadian Communication Association.

Deborah A. Thomas’s book Political Life in the Wake of the Plantation has won the Gordon K. and Sybil Lewis Book Prize from the Caribbean Studies Association.

Matt Brim’s book Poor Queer Studies has won the Jake Ryan and Charles Sackrey Award from the Working Class Studies Association.

At the Limits of the Cure by Bharat Jayram Venkat was a co-winner of the Joseph W. Elder Prize in the Indian Social Sciences from the American Institute of Indian Studies.

Johana Londoño’s book Abstract Barrios has won the LASA Latina/o Studies Section Book Award from the Latin American Studies Association, Latino/a Studies Section.

Lamonte Aidoo’s book Slavery Unseen has won the Nicolás Guillén Outstanding Book Award from the Caribbean Philosophical Association.

Shawn Michelle Smith’s book Photographic Returns has won the Ray and Pat Brown Award for Best Single Work by One or More Authors in Popular American Culture from the Popular Culture Association / American Culture Association.

Cara New Daggett’s book The Birth of Energy has won the Yale H. Ferguson Award from the International Studies Association.

Kamari Maxine Clarke’s book Affective Justice has won the Amaury Talbot Prize for African Anthropology from the Royal Anthropological Institute.

Bonnie Ruberg’s The Queer Games Avant-Garde has won a Stonewall Book Award/Israel Fishman Non-Fiction Award from the Social Responsibility Roundtable of the American Literary Association.

Where Histories Reside, by Priya Jaikumar, has won the Monograph Award from the British Association of Film, Television, and Screen Studies.

Thea Riofrancos’s book Resource Radicals has won the Charles Taylor Book Award from the Interpretive Methodologies and Methods Conference Group of the American Political Science Association. Theft is Property! by Robert Nichols received Honorable Mention for the same award.

Michael J. Shapiro’s book Punctuations has won the Pamela Grande Jensen Award from the Politics, Literature, and Film Section of the American Political Science Association.

Salomé Aguilera Skvirsky’s book The Process Genre has won the Best First Book Award from the Society for Cinema & Media Studies.

Melody Jue’s book Wild Blue Media has won the SFRA Book Award from the Science Fiction Research Association.

Kandice Chuh’s book The Difference Aesthetics Makes has won the History Book Award from the Association for Asian American Studies.

Jian Neo Chen’s book Trans Exploits has won the Social Sciences Book Award from the Association for Asian American Studies.

You can purchase any of the above award-winning titles at a 30% discount on our website using coupon SAVE30. Congratulations again to our authors!