Author Events in June

Our authors have in-person and virtual events around the world this month. Hope you can attend some of them!











June 4, 4 pm CEST: Lindsey A. Freeman, author of Running, appears in person at Hopscotch Reading Room. Kurfürstenstraße 14b, Hinterhof (Parterre, rechts), Berlin

June 7, 3 pm BST: Srila Roy, author of Changing the Subject is joined by Shuvatri Dasgupta for an online conversation supported by the University of Cambridge Centre for Gender Studies.

June 8, 1 pm BST: The University of Birmingham Centre for the Study of North America hosts an online talk by Leigh Claire La Berge, author of Marx for Cats.

June 11, 7 pm EDT: Cisco Bradley, author of The Williamsburg Avant-Garde, will appear in-person at Unnameable Books. 615 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

June 13, 6 pm CEST: Evren Savci, author of Queer in Translation, gives an in-person talk and is joined for discussion by Esra Sarıoğlu and Sinan Birdal at Humboldt University. Unter den Linden 6, Room 1066e, 10099 Berlin











June 15, 6 pm EDT: Marquis Bey, author of Black Trans Feminism and Cistem Failure, speaks in-person at Arts Garage in Delray Beach. 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach, Florida

June 18, 5 pm EDT: Cisco Bradley, author of The Williamsburg Avant-Garde is joined by mystery musical guests at an in-person reading and performance at Diamond Hollow Books. Refreshments served, Admission is Free with a suggested donation to support the shop and the artists. Diamond Hollow Books 72 Main Street, Andes, New York

June 19, 4 pm CEST: Hi′ilei Julia Kawehipuaakahaopulani Hobart, author of Cooling the Tropics, gives an online talk sponsored by The Greenhouse.

June 22, 9:30 pm EDT: The Red Room at KGB Bar presents “Writing the Circus,” an in-person book launch event and variety performance celebrating art and culture on the fringe featuring Stewart Sinclair, author of Juggling. 5 East 4th Street New York City

June 22, 7:30 pm CEST: David Grubbs will give an in-person reading of Good night, the pleasure was ours at Pro qm. Almstadtstraße 48-50, Berlin

June 24, 6:30 pm PDT: Stewart Sinclair, author of Juggling reads from his book and offers juggling tips and practice at an interactive in-person event at Bart’s Books. 302 West Matilija Street, Ojai, California