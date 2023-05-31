Author Events in June

Our authors have in-person and virtual events around the world this month. Hope you can attend some of them!

  • Cover of Queer in Translation: Sexual Politics under Neoliberal Islam by Evren Savci. Cover features an image of a person waving a rainbow flag on top of rubble.
  • Cover of The Williamsburg Avant-Garde: Experimental Music and Sound on the Brooklyn Waterfront by Cisco Bradley. The title is centered at the top in orange with the subtitle in white below. The cover features a black and white image of two men playing saxaphone in front of a rough stage, where a drummer in a white stocking cap plays.
  • Cover of Marx for Cats: A Radical Bestiary by Leigh Claire La Berge. The cover is pale yellow and at its center is the title information. Surrounding the title information are patterns of drawn cartoon cats, including a tiger, a housecat, a cheetah, and a panther.
  • Cover of Changing the Subject: Queer Politics in Neoliberal India by Srila Roy. Cover features drawing of a woman in bottom left in front of a red background, yellow sun, and tan plants. Author name is top left and subtitle is bottom left with both text in yellow. Title in left-middle in white.
  • Cover of Running by Lindsey A. Freeman. Cover is pale pink. At the top of the cover the word Practices is centered in a handwritten script. The main title is in the middle in the same script and the author's signature is at the bottom.

June 4, 4 pm CEST: Lindsey A. Freeman, author of Running, appears in person at Hopscotch Reading Room. Kurfürstenstraße 14b, Hinterhof (Parterre, rechts), Berlin

June 7, 3 pm BST: Srila Roy, author of Changing the Subject is joined by Shuvatri Dasgupta for an online conversation supported by the University of Cambridge Centre for Gender Studies. 

June 8, 1 pm BST: The University of Birmingham Centre for the Study of North America hosts an online talk by Leigh Claire La Berge, author of Marx for Cats.

June 11, 7 pm EDT: Cisco Bradley, author of The Williamsburg Avant-Garde, will appear in-person at Unnameable Books. 615 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn

June 13, 6 pm CEST: Evren Savci, author of Queer in Translation, gives an in-person talk and is joined for discussion by Esra Sarıoğlu and Sinan Birdal at Humboldt University. Unter den Linden 6,  Room 1066e, 10099 Berlin

  • Cover of Cooling the Tropics: Ice, Indigeneity, and Hawaiian Refreshment by Hi'ilei Julia Kawehipuaakahaopulani Hobart. White title centered and transparent with "the" centered left and transparent white subtitle to the right. Background features a blue tinged picture of girl eating ice cream in front of light blue, purple, pink, and orange/yellow blended background. Author name in all caps in blue along bottom.
  • Cover of Good night the pleasure was ours by David Grubbs. Cover is black and features abstract art of concentric half-circles in silver and red.
  • Cover of Juggling by Stewart Lawrence Sinclair. Cover is tan. At the top of the cover the word Practices is centered in a handwritten script. The main title is in the middle in the same script and the author's signature is at the bottom.
  • Cover of Black Trans Feminism by Marquis Bey. Cover features Morel Doucet's 2020 artwork Red Hot (Under the Sun Black Girl’s Dreams), depicting indigenous flora and fauna of Miami.
  • Cover of Cistem Failure: Essays on Blackness and Cisgender by Marquis Bey. Cover shows the title of the book broken into different syllables and arranged across a pattern of blue, black, and white shapes.

June 15, 6 pm EDT: Marquis Bey, author of Black Trans Feminism and Cistem Failure, speaks in-person at Arts Garage in Delray Beach. 94 NE 2nd Ave., Delray Beach, Florida

June 18, 5 pm EDT: Cisco Bradley, author of The Williamsburg Avant-Garde is joined by mystery musical guests at an in-person reading and performance at Diamond Hollow Books. Refreshments served, Admission is Free with a suggested donation to support the shop and the artists. Diamond Hollow Books  72 Main Street, Andes, New York

June 19, 4 pm CEST: Hi′ilei Julia Kawehipuaakahaopulani Hobart, author of Cooling the Tropics, gives an online talk sponsored by The Greenhouse.

June 22, 9:30 pm EDT: The Red Room at KGB Bar presents “Writing the Circus,” an in-person book launch event and variety performance celebrating art and culture on the fringe featuring Stewart Sinclair, author of Juggling. 5 East 4th Street New York City

June 22, 7:30 pm CEST: David Grubbs will give an in-person reading of Good night, the pleasure was ours at Pro qm. Almstadtstraße 48-50, Berlin

June 24, 6:30 pm PDT: Stewart Sinclair, author of Juggling reads from his book and offers juggling tips and practice at an interactive in-person event at Bart’s Books. 302 West Matilija Street, Ojai, California

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s