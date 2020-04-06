New Titles in American History

We regret to announce that in the ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, we will be unable to meet with you during the Organization of American Historians conference, which has been cancelled.

We know that many of you look forward to stocking up on new books at special discounts at our conferences, so we are pleased to extend a 50% discount on all in-stock books and journal issues through May 1. Use coupon code SPRING50 to save 50% when ordering online. In addition, if you spend $100 or more, we are offering free shipping to U.S. addresses. Journal subscriptions and society memberships don’t qualify for the 50% discount, but they do count toward the $100 threshold.

We have added links to additional content for the titles we were planning to feature in our booth at OAH below, and we hope you will visit our website for more details.

Congratulations to Elspeth H. Brown, whose book Work!: A Queer History of Modeling is a finalist for the Mary Nickliss Prize in U.S. Women’s and/or Gender History, presented by the Organization of American Historians. Work! traces modeling’s history from the advent of photographic modeling in the early twentieth century to the rise of the supermodel in the 1980s. View a slideshow of some of the great images form the book in The Advocate.

Weaving U.S. history into the larger fabric of world history, the contributors to Crossing Empires: Taking U. S. History into Transimperial Terrain de-exceptionalize the American empire, placing it in a global transimperial context as a way to grasp the power relations that shape imperial formations. This volume is edited by Kristin L. Hoganson and Jay Sexton.

In Possessing Polynesians: The Science of Settler Colonial Whiteness in Hawai`i and Oceania, Maile Arvin analyzes the history of racialization of Polynesians within the context of settler colonialism across Polynesia, especially in Hawai‘i, arguing that a logic of possession through whiteness animates European and Hawaiian settler colonialism.

In Orozco’s American Epic: Myth, History, and the Melancholy of Race, Mary K. Coffey examines José Clemente Orozco’s mural cycle Epic of American Civilization, which indicts history as complicit in colonial violence and questions the claims of Manifest Destiny in the United States and the Mexican desire to mend the wounds of conquest in pursuit of a postcolonial national project.

Engaging contemporary photography by Sally Mann, Lorna Simpson, Carrie Mae Weems, and others, Shawn Michelle Smith’s Photographic Returns: Racial Justice and the Time of Photography traces how historical moments come to be known photographically and the ways in which the past continues to inhabit, punctuate, and transform the present through the photographic medium.

The contributors to Remaking New Orleans: Beyond Exceptionalism and Authenticity challenge the uncritical acceptance of New Orleans-as-exceptional narratives, showing how they flatten the diversity, experience, and culture of the city’s residents and obscure other possible understandings. This collection is edited by Thomas Jessen Adams and Matt Sakakeeny.

If you were hoping to connect with one of our editors about your book project at OAH, please reach out to them by email. See our editors’ specialties and contact information here and our submissions guidelines here. We are now accepting submissions online!

Editorial Director Gisela Fosado says, “Even though I won’t be available for in-person meetings due to the cancellation, I hope new authors will feel free to send in their proposals through our online submission system. I hope to see everyone at next year’s conference”

We also encourage you to check out some of our great new journal issues, including “Radical Histories of Sanctuary” from Radical History Review and “Legacies of ’68” from Cultural Politics. And the latest issue of Labor contains great articles on labor and public history.

Once again, we’re sorry to miss you in person but hope the 50% discount with free U.S. shipping on orders over $100 will make it possible for you to pick up some new books and journal issues. Use coupon SPRING50 at checkout and see the fine print on the sale here.