Welcoming the Romanic Review to Duke University Press

We are pleased to welcome the Romanic Review to our publishing program starting with its new issue “Category Crossings: Bruno Latour and Medieval Modes of Existence,” now freely available online for three months.

Bruno Latour’s philosophical project has long been conceived as a critique of modernity, starting with Enlightenment dualisms (nature/culture, words/things, sacred/secular) and extending to the Cyber Age’s promise of unmediated access to knowledge (what Latour calls “Double Click”). The contributors to “Category Crossings,” guest-edited by Marilynn Desmond and Noah D. Guynn, consider the relevance of Latour’s critique for the study of the medieval premodern and ask how his call for a renewal of metaphysics—and for a diplomatic encounter between the various modes of existence—might be used to defamiliarize modern intellectual habits. Read the issue, free for three months, here.

The Romanic Review, edited by Elisabeth Ladenson, is a journal devoted to the study of Romance literatures. Founded in 1910 by Henry Alfred Todd, it is published by the Department of French and Romance Philology at Columbia University in cooperation with the Department of Latin American and Iberian Cultures and the Department of Italian. The journal publishes both special thematic issues and regular unsolicited issues. It covers all periods of French, Italian, and Ibero-Romance languages and literature, and it welcomes a broad diversity of critical approaches. Learn more about the journal, including how to submit or subscribe.