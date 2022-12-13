The Most Read Articles of 2022

Explore the 10 most read articles of the year across all of our journals, freely available until the end of February.
“The Pregnancy-Related Mortality Impact of a Total Abortion Ban in the United States: A Research Note on Increased Deaths Due to Remaining Pregnant” by Amanda Jean Stevenson, Demography volume 58, issue 6
“The Effect(s) of Teen Pregnancy: Reconciling Theory, Methods, and Findings” by Christina J. Diaz and Jeremy E. Fiel, Demography volume 53, issue 1
“The Influence of Climate Fiction: An Empirical Survey of Readers” by Matthew Schneider-Mayerson, Environmental Humanities volume 10, issue 2
“Cisgenderism” by Erica Lennon and Brian J. Mistler, TSQ: Transgender Studies Quarterly volume 1, issue 1-2
“Anticolonialism and the Decolonization of Political Theory” by Adom Getachew and Karuna Mantena, Critical Times volume 4, issue 3
“Slow Loss: Black Feminism and Endurance” by Jennifer C. Nash, Social Text volume 40, number 2 (151)
“Venus in Two Acts” by Saidiya Hartman, Small Axe: A Carribean Journal of Criticism volume 12, issue 2
“Shakespeare’s Starlings: Literary History and the Fictions of Invasiveness” by Lauren Fugate and John MacNeill Miller, Environmental Humanities volume 13, issue 2
“Instafame: Luxury Selfies in the Attention Economy” by Alice E. Marwick, Public Culture volume 27, number 1 (75)
“What is Wellness Now?” by Anna Kirkland, Journal of Health Politics, Policy and Law volume 39, issue 5