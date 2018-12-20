The Most Read Articles of 2018

As 2018 comes to a close, we’re reflecting on the most read articles across all our journals. Check out the top 10 articles that made the list, all freely available until the end of January.

“Toward the Decipherment of a Set of Mid-Colonial Khipus from the Santa Valley, Coastal Peru” by Manuel Medrano and Gary Urton

“Predatory Value Economies of Dispossession and Disturbed Relationalities” by Jodi A. Byrd, Alyosha Goldstein, Jodi Melamed, and Chandan Reddy

“Black Aesthetics, Black Value” by Lewis R. Gordon

“Rural Voids” by Miriam Driessen

“Desiring Blackness: A Queer Orientation to Marvel’s Black Panther, 1998–2016” by André Carrington

“Conversational Exculpature” by Daniel Hoek

“The Anarchy of Colored Girls Assembled in a Riotous Manner” by Saidiya Hartman

“Collective Memory and the Transfeminist 1970s: Toward a Less Plausible History” by Finn Enke

“Realism and the Absence of Value” Shamik Dasgupta

“Partus sequitur ventrem: Law, Race, and Reproduction in Colonial Slavery” by Jennifer L. Morgan